ODESSA — Running back Daeton Deife rushed for 273 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, Sept. 2, as perennial powerhouse Odessa cruised to a 72-26 victory over DeSales in the season-opening Class 1B football game for both schools.
The Tigers, who led 26-0 after the first quarter, rushed for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns in the contest.
DeSales junior quarterback Joe Baffney completed 13 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth varsity start.
Tight end Seamus Doohan caught seven passes for 64 yards and wide receiver Jack Lesko grabbed six Baffney tosses for 122 yards.
Lesko snared a 28-yard touchdown pass from Baffney at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter. Doohan snagged a 13-yard aerial for a score with 3:31 showing on the third-quarter clock.
Irish offensive lineman Remy Arceo got his team on the board when he recovered a fumble in the end zone with 10:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Sean Sollars tallied the last DeSales TD of the game on a 48-yard dash with 2:35 left in the final period.
"I thought when we executed we showed promise, but with a team like that you can't make many mental or physical mistakes," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "They are a very good team and we learned where we need to be in order to succeed at the highest level. Was definitely proud of the boys for playing hard to the end."
The Irish next host Wallowa on Friday.