Liberty Christian erased a three-run DeSales lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, and finished the Irish season with a 10-9 loss in their prep softball playoff Tuesday, May 4, at Pioneer Park.
DeSales (11-6 record) had been up by as much as 9-3 in the fifth, and put runners on base in each of the final three innings, but Liberty Christian kept the Irish off the scoreboard while staging a series of rallies to inch closer.
Sandra Jean Holtzinger finished the game 2-for-5 with four runs batted in for the Irish, teammate Layla Moon went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI, Kate Dunham was 3-for-5, and Hadley Dunham had a hit while drawing three walks.
Tori Moon pitched for DeSales, chalking up six strikeouts without a walk, but Liberty Christian would tally seven unearned runs.
An unearned run in the bottom of the first inning handed Liberty Christian a 2-1 lead early on, but DeSales came back to score three runs in the third with Holtzinger singling home both Hadley Dunham and Abigail Guest to put the Irish on top.
Layla Moon later singled home Holtzinger to make it a 4-2 game, and after Liberty Christian scratched out a run in the bottom of the third, DeSales tallied five more in the fourth.
However, the Irish soon saw their 9-3 lead dwindle as Liberty Christian plated a run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Even though DeSales left a pair of insurance runs stranded on base in the top of the seventh, the Irish were still three outs away from victory, but another couple of fielding miscues would help Liberty take the game.