Sarah Levens-Neumeyer has displayed her talents in two demanding arenas over a three-decade period — athletic and academic.
Levens-Neumeyer was a high school state champion and collegiate national qualifier as a track and field athlete at DeSales High School and Central Washington University.
She is now in her 20th year as an elementary school educator. She has worked in Vancouver, Wash., for eight years after spending the previous 12 in Yakima’s West Valley School District.
Her passion for track and field blossomed while participating at the elementary and middle-school levels. She soon learned that the transition to high school track would be a tough one.
“Moving from middle school track to high school track was a big challenge, especially in the intensity of the workouts and the competition at that level,” Levens-Neumeyer said. “Our coach, Mike Michels, was really talented at designing challenging and well thought-out workouts to build up our strength and speed throughout the season.”
The purpose was to have athletes “be at our best — our fastest — at the end of the season when it was time for district and state,” Levens-Neumeyer said.
This was most evident when Levens-Neumeyer teamed up with Suzanna Scudder, Megan Waldher, Jamie Murray, and Jenny Close to capture the 1992 girls Class B state championship.
Levens-Neumeyer ran legs on the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams that posted winning marks of one minute, 49 seconds and a state record 4:08.2, respectively.
“Having the opportunity to experience running in the state track meet with my team my freshman year really inspired me to want to work hard toward the goal of trying to qualify for state again my sophomore, junior, and senior years,” Levens-Neumeyer said.
Levens-Neumeyer won the 400 (in 58.4) the following year and joined Waldher, Scudder, and Julie Wicher for second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Following a repeat victory in the 400 (58.2) in 1994, Levens-Neumeyer competed in middle-distance events her senior year after breaking her foot during basketball season.
Levens-Neumeyer attended Washington State for one year before resuming her athletic career at Central. She was both a cross country and track competitor.
Levens-Neumeyer was part of a 4x800 relay team that qualified for the national championships.
“I respected (coach) Kevin Adkisson,” Levens-Neumeyer said. “It was a fun experience to see so many athletes compete at a national level.
“I most enjoyed being a part of relay teams in high school and in college,” Neumeyer remarked.
“I ran with some really talented athletes. It was the most fun part of track for me.”
Those experiences have paid long-term dividends for the DeSales and CWU grad.
“Running track in high school and then in college taught me the value of setting goals and working hard toward achieving them,” Levens-Neumeyer said. “Those skills have really benefited me in my life and in my teaching career.”