Running back Brandon Montoya rushed for a game-high 278 yards and six touchdowns, including a game-winning, six-yard tote with one second left in the fourth quarter that lifted undefeated Lyle-Wishram to a 48-44 victory over DeSales in Class B-8 football action Friday night at Ty Baffney Field.
The heartbroken Irish are now 3-2 on the season after suffering their second straight setback.
“It was a heck of a game,” DeSales coach Josh Richard said. “Both teams battled and slugged it out all night long.”
Lyle-Wishram began the game as if it would settle the verdict in expedited fashion. Quarterback Cruz Montoya hit receiver Robbie Dorr with a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage that ended just 16 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Brandon Montoya added a 48-yard scoring run at the 8:54 mark of the opening period that grew the Cougars’ lead to 14-0.
DeSales got on the board two minutes later when Aaron Kjeldgaard accepted a Bobby Holtzinger pass, angled to the right sideline, and ran over two would-be tacklers on his way to a 58-yard T.D. that cut the L-W spread to eight, 14-6.
Brandon Montoya put the visitors up by 20, 26-6, after a pair of touchdown jaunts - a 32-yarder with 5:53 left in the first quarter and a 61-yard dash to pay dirt at the 8:20 mark of the second frame.
Holtzinger factored into two scoring plays that got the Irish back in the game as halftime loomed. He tallied on a 20-yard run with 3:42 on the clock and hit Matt Miedema for a 7-yard six-pointer a half-minute before intermission. Holtzinger passed to Frankie Worden for the 2-point conversion following the connection to Miedema that brought the score to 26-20.
But Brandon Montoya made it a two-score game with 13 seconds left after a 50-yard scoring scamper that gave the Cougars a boost and a 32-20 halftime edge.
“That was a tough one to take,” Richard said of the late score. “Just when it looked like we were going to take some major momentum into halftime, we had it spoiled by Montoya.”
The Irish took their first lead of the night in the third quarter. Holtzinger and Miedema hooked up for a 10-yard pitch and catch at the 7:02 mark and Holtzinger scored on a 1-yard keeper with 32 seconds on the clock. Holtzinger threw to Kjeldgaard for the 2-point conversion after the first T.D. of the quarter and ran across the goal line for a 2-point play following the second to produce a 36-32 DeSales advantage.
“We played well in the third quarter,” Richard said. “Pitching a shutout in the third quarter is a tribute to our defensive effort.”
Brandon Montoya scored from a yard away at the 4:19 mark of the fourth quarter that, coupled with a 2-point run from Tyler Kroeskop, pendulumed the lead back to the Cougars, 40-36.
DeSales took its final edge of the game with 57 seconds remaining when Holtzinger looped an aerial to the back of the end zone that a leaping Lucas Hicks claimed over a Cougar defender just inside the end line. Holtzinger ran in the 2-point conversion that brought the score to 44-40 in favor of the Irish.
“I was very pleased with the way we came back,” Richard said. “The kids showed a lot of heart against a solid football team.”
All seemed well for DeSales after Brandon Montoya recovered the ensuing kickoff at the L-W 17-yard line. Three plays later, the Cougars face fourth-and-13 at their 14.
But Cruz Montoya found Dorr over the middle for his sixth and final completion of the night. Dorr accepted the pass and raced 68 yards before being tackled by Drake Scott at the Irish 18.
Brandon Montoya ran for 12 yards on the next play and was forced out of bounds on the near sideline with seven seconds to go before his game-clinching effort.
Holtzinger rushed for 115 yards and passed for 256. Miedema caught seven passes for 93 yards and Kjeldgaard added six grabs for 73. Hicks and Ryan Rizzuti received four passes apiece for 57 and 25 yards, respectively.
“I’m so proud of the boys,” Richard said. “I feel bad for them. They deserved to win this game. They played hard from beginning to end.”
The Irish play at Sunnyside Christian next Friday.
Lyle-Wishram 48, DeSales 44
Lyle-Wishram2012016—48
DeSales614168—44
L-W — Dorr 57 pass from C. Montoya (B. Montoya run).
L-W — B. Montoya 48 run (run failed).
DeS — Kjeldgaard 58 pass from Holtzinger (run failed).
L-W — B. Montoya 32 run (pass failed).
L-W — B. Montoya 61 run (pass failed).
DeS — Holtzinger 20 run (pass failed).
DeS — Miedema 7 pass from Holtzinger (Worden pass from Holtzinger).
L-W — B. Montoya 50 run ((pass failed).
DeS — Miedema 10 pass from Holtzinger (Kjeldgaard pass from Holtzinger)
DeS — Holtzinger 1 run Holtzinger run).
L-W — B. Montoya 1 run (Kroeskop run).
DeS — Hicks 20 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).
L-W — B. Montoya 6 run (Hovinghoff run).
L-WDeSales
First Downs1719
Rushes-yards37-29330-151
Passing yards168256
Passing (att-comp-int)14-6-036-22-1
Punts2-17.51-21
Fumbles2-12-2
Penalties3-155-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L-W: B. Montoya 17-278-6, Smith 8-16, Dorr 2-17, Kroeskop 2-14, C. Montoya 4-(-18), Team 4-(-14); DeSales: Holtzinger 16-115, Rizzuti 12-41, Team 2-(-5).
PASSING — L-W: C. Montoya 6-12-0, 168 yards, 1 TD, B. Montoya 0-2-0; DeSales: Holtzinger 22-36-1, 256 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — L-W: Dorr 2-125, Smith 2-30, Brenier 1-10, B. Montoya 1-3; DeSales: Miedema 7-93-2, Kjeldgaard 6-73-1, Hicks 4-57-1, Rizzuti 4-25, Worden 1-8.