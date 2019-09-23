DeSales made strides Saturday in the Irish gym, but not enough to avoid being swept by Kittitas-Thorp in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference prep volleyball match.
The Irish lost to the visiting Coyotes 25-8 in a lopsided opening set but were more competitive after that, dropping the second set 25-16 and the third 25-11.
“Kittitas came out strong, showing their experience and strong offensive play,” DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. “Kittitas put us on our heels in the first set as we were not getting our outside block together, and their hitters were good at hitting the seam and we were not getting in the right places to dig balls.
“We started to figure out the defense in the second set,” Ruthven added. “We got closure on the blocks and dug some balls.”
With improved passing the Irish were able to put points on the board and trailed by just two, 18-16, before Kittitas closed out the match by scoring seven consecutive points.
The third set was competitive as well, Ruthven noted, but the Coyotes used three five-point runs to hold the Irish at bay.
The loss dropped DeSales to 0-5 for the season and 0-2 in league play. Kittitas bumped its season record to 5-1 with its first league win of the year.
Senior setter Emily Ness finished the night with seven assists, seven serving points and demonstrated leadership as well, Ruthven said. Tayle’ Mooney led at the net with five kills and “great back row defense,” he added.
“I have to keep reminding myself of the youth of our team, and Saturday was one of those times,” the coach said. “With only one upper classman on the court and starting four freshmen, we will have our ups and downs. But in the end they keep their heads up and keep fighting and are always improving.”
DeSales entertains Dayton-Waitsburg Tuesday in an EWAC counter and will host Moses Lake Christian Academy Thursday in non-league play. Kittitas travels to Goldendale Thursday for a non-league encounter.