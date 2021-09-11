Junior quarterback Joe Baffney threw for five touchdowns — four to tight end Seamus Doohan — as DeSales sprinted to a 46-0 lead after one quarter and waltzed to a 60-20 victory over Sherman County in 8-man football action Friday night, Sept. 10, at Ty Baffney Field.
The Irish game was scheduled to be played against Wallowa, which had to step aside due to COVID-19 issues and Sherman County was rescheduled.
Baffney, who sat out the second half due to the game's one-sided nature, threw nine passes and completed eight for 150 yards. He rushed for 77 yards including a 53-yard touchdown at the 9:18 mark of the first quarter.
Doohan caught five passes for 99 yards and snagged scoring tosses of 20, 42, 6, and 16 yards.
Wide receiver Jack Lesko had three receptions for 51 yards. One of them was a 30-yard score 20 seconds prior to Baffney's touchdown.
Running back Sean Sollars carried the ball 10 times for 75 yards in the game and scored once. Diego Caso added 55 ground yards on 11 totes.
"It was nice to get back on the winning track," Irish coach Josh Richard said. "The boys executed well on offense and we took advantage of our opportunities. We still have some things to work on, but this was good. It was nice to get our younger guys a lot of playing time."
Sherman County quarterback Kole Martin rushed for a game-high 164 yards and tallied from 51 and 24 yards out.
The Irish posted seven tackles for losses including three sacks — one of which was for a 23-yard loss — and yielded just 80 yards rushing minus Martin's effort.
DeSales, now 1-1, plays its next game on Sept. 24 at Touchet.
