DeSales High School's football team surrendered the first touchdown of each half during its Southeast 1B football contest with Liberty Christian on Friday night, Oct. 8, at Ty Baffney Field.
But the Irish inflicted significant damage to their opponent between the two scores, as in 38 unanswered points to end the first quarter, in a 60-20 triumph over the Patriots.
DeSales, now 3-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall after notching its fourth straight win, rushed for 322 yards.
Running back Sean Sollars led the way with 127 on 14 carries — including touchdown runs of 44 and five yards — and fellow backfielder Aaron Kjeldgaard added 115 yards on five first-half totes, one of which was a 61-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Joe Baffney threw two touchdown passes to Jack Lesko. The first came on a fourth-and-goal snap from the LC 17-yard line with 7:42 left in the first quarter and the second was a 20-yard effort that capped the 38-point, first-quarter blitz with 13 ticks on the clock.
Baffney tallied from five and 25 yards away prior to his second scoring toss to Lesko.
Defensively, Sollars recovered two fumbles and Lesko intercepted a pair of passes. Sollars returned his first recovery 30 yards for a touchdown at the 7:09 mark of the first quarter.
"The boys did a nice job of responding to their first touchdown," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "We executed well on both sides of the ball. We wanted to bring pressure defensively and that's what we did."
Patriots' starting quarterback Keegan Bishop, who exited in the first half due to injury, and backup Perry Pottle combined to complete just 6-of-26 passes on the night.
The Irish play next Friday night at Pomeroy.
