TOUCHET — DeSales won a four-set Southeast 1B League volleyball match with Touchet here on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Irish won 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
"Very tough match all the way through," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "The Irish had a short spell of bad passing in the first set that Touchet took advantage of, and took the first-set win.
"In the remaining sets, our serving was tough, and passing and defense held strong which allowed our offense more opportunities," he said.
"Very proud of the Lady Irish for their toughness tonight and earning the win."
In the first set, Touchet had a six-point rally to take a 20-12 lead before DeSales fought hard to close the gap, Ruthven said.
In the second set, it was close, with the Irish holding a 12-10 lead before opening the gap to take the set 25-18.
The third set saw the teams tied at 14-14 before DeSales pulled to an 18-15 lead, and slowly increased the margin to take the set at 25-18.
With the score tied at 10-10 in the fourth set, the Irish took the lead and held it to win the set 25-15 and the match at 3-1.
A fifth set was played after the match was decided to give players more time on the court.
The Irish were well balanced on both offense and defense, Ruthven said.
DeSales senior middle Maddie Wahl had 12 kills, two blocks, four aces on 16-for-16 serving, and six digs.
Junior setter Tayle Mooney had 22 assists, four aces and six digs, and sophomore outside Alexis Wooters had six kills, three aces on 11-for-12 serving and nine digs, and sophomore outside Regina Nelson had four kills, seven aces on 22-for-23 serving, and nine digs.
Irish freshman middle Heidi Scott recorded four kills, three blocks and two acres on 8-for-9 serving, and freshman libero Helen Hellberg Wilson had "excellent passing and defense," Ruthven said, with 13 digs.
DeSales improved to 3-5 in SE1B play, 4-10 overall, and goes to Yakama Nation Tribal on Thursday.
Touchet next goes to Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.