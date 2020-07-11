Former DeSales High School star Joe Levens has grown fond of his current surroundings.
He currently works for the Parks and Recreation Department in Billings, Mont. — a job he has held for a year.
Levens was employed by Rocky Mountain College the previous five years. He was horticulturist for the school’s grounds crew and wide receivers coach for the RMC football team.
“That’s what brought me to Billings initially,” Levens said of his coaching opportunity.
The 2014 graduate of Montana State-Billings lettered in football, basketball and baseball at DeSales.
Levens “got his feet wet” during his freshmen year of football, and played just three games his sophomore season due to injury.
Irish fortunes turned positive in Levens’ junior year.
“I matured a little bit,” Levens said. “Our class was ready for success and we turned it around.”
DeSales played for the Class B-11 state championship in both 1996 and 1997.
It lost to Willapa Valley, 27-20, and routed Mossyrock, 61-28.
Levens caught 13 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns against Mossyrock.
He ended his gridiron career setting single-season records for receptions (94), receiving yards (1,694), and touchdown receptions (24), and career marks for receptions (221) and receiving yards (4,017).
“It was a special senior year,” Levens said. “We were lucky enough to have Brian Lindgren throwing us the ball and an offensive line that kept him clean. The coaches did a good job. We spent a lot of time preparing from week to week and won a lot of games.”
The Irish basketball program displayed growth and betterment while Levens suited up.
“We didn’t win a lot of games my freshman year, but we made strides my junior year and turned the corner,” Levens said. “We made it to state our senior year. Our goal was to win state in football, basketball, and baseball. But we ran into some good teams at state.
“We had good size and a good perimeter game,” Levens said. “I had fun playing point guard and dishing the rock.”
Levens found himself “in the middle of a dynasty” while donning an Irish baseball uniform.
DeSales won four state titles and went a perfect 25-and-0 his freshman season.
“The seniors did a good job showing us the way,” Levens said. “Tim Klinefelter, our catcher, asked us, ‘Are you guys nervous (on the eve of the 1995 title game)?’ We said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Don’t be. We’re Irish and we never lose.’”
Levens’ finest memory occurred in the 1997 state semifinals when the Irish matched up with Northwest Christian.
He toed the rubber opposite NWC ace and professional pitcher to-be Jeremy Affeldt.
“We were excited to face that challenge,” Levens said. “He (Affeldt) didn’t disappoint. He brought the heat.
I wanted to match him pitch for pitch, out for out.”
The game was a scoreless tie through eight innings. DeSales pushed five runs across in the ninth inning and trucked to triumph.
“Tyler Baffney got the hit that got us going,” Levens said. “He was chomping at the bit.”
Matt Heinzman carded the game’s first RBI on a bases-loaded, hit by pitch, and the Irish never looked back.
“The culture at DeSales was dictated by baseball,” Levens said. “It started with the coaches — Kim Cox, Tim Duncan and Rob Holtzinger. Kim was a great hitting coach and Tim was the best position coach I ever had.”
Levens sought to advance his football career after graduating from DeSales. He attended Eastern Washington University and played four seasons for the Eagles.
His reception totals rose from year to year (23, 30, 38 and 48).
“Every year was special,” Levens said. “I worked hard to get on the field my freshman year. I didn’t want to let the upperclassmen down. We made strides each year. We had 6-5 and 7-4 kind of years.”
Eagle highlights while Levens competed included a near-upset of eventual Fiesta Bowl champion Oregon State, EWU leading the nation in offense, and contests with Montana while former Walla Walla High School standout Andy Thompson played for the Grizzlies.
Levens said coaching receivers and working at Rocky Mountain was a lot of fun.
“I took a lot of pride in it,” Levens said. “I enjoyed being a mentor to the student-athletes. It was very rewarding.
“We had some all-conference wide receivers,” Levens said. “It was nice to watch them grow.”
Then it was time to move on, Levens said.
“I thought it would be good for me and that I could make a career out of it,” Levens said of his current job. “I like Billings. It’s a great place to raise kids.”
Levens certainly qualifies as a person that has not forgotten his roots.
“Walla Walla is just a blessing — to be born and raised there,” Levens said. “I am lucky to have two wonderful parents. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation growing up and I’d like to pass that along to my kids.”