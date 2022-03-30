BURBANK — Columbia-Burbank defeated DeSales in a softball doubleheader here on Tuesday, March 29, by the scores of 12-9 and 13-8.
The Irish were led in the first game by sophomore Kate Dunham, as she batted 4-for-4 with a home run, and eighth grader Roni Renholds, who was 3-for-4.
In the second game, Mary-Elizabeth Balof was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, and Dylan Grant contributed with a 2-for-4 performance, which included three RBI.
DeSales freshman Caroline Kutsch pitched all six innings of the nightcap, striking out eight, after striking out four in 3 2/3 innings to close out the first game.
“We saw a lot of positives today as everyone contributed at the plate and in the field,” said Irish coach Pat Wahl. “Being non-league games, we wanted our whole team to get as much playing time as possible and the girls showed what they are capable of achieving, especially with Caroline’s pitching, as she cut down on walks and found her rhythm.
"We were also pleased that the team improved defensively, but we’re still needing to get better," Wahl said. "Offensively, we hit the ball well, with 15 and nine hits (compared to the Coyotes’ total of 16 for the day), but our aggressiveness on the base paths resulted in a few mental mistakes which we will go over with the team. It’s a learning process.”
DeSales returns to league play Thursday versus Sunnyside Christian in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on the Irish diamond.
