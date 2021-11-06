DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney threw for 205 yards and five touchdowns — three to wide receiver Jack Lesko — and the Irish defense returned two interceptions for scores in a 76-14, Senior Night romp over St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse on Friday, Nov. 5, at damp and soggy Ty Baffney Field.
The Irish improved their Southeast 1B League record to 6-1 and will take a 7-2 overall record into the postseason.
Lesko reeled in tally-worthy receptions of 60, 14 and 40 yards.
Teammate Seamus Doohan caught touchdown passes of 25 and 38 yards.
Aaron Kjeldgaard, Diego Caso and Sean Sollars rumbled for rushing TDs of 34, four and 38 yards, respectively. The latter two touchdowns were scored in the second half.
Doohan returned an Eagles' interception 35 yards for a T.D. just a minute and three seconds after the opening kickoff, and Ryan Chase matched Doohan's effort — from 37 yards away — at the 8:03 mark of the opening quarter.
Chase's pick six occurred just 25 seconds after Lesko's 60-yard TD.
DeSales limited the Eagles to 81 yards total offense.
The Irish led 38-0 after one quarter, 62-0 at halftime, and 70-0 through three periods.
"I'm proud of the boys," DeSales coach Josh Richard. "Winning seven games and finishing second in the league are two reasons to smile. We're hopeful that more success will come our way in the playoffs."
