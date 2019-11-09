DeSales celebrated Senior Night by ending its 2019 season on Friday with a 78-6 victory over Touchet in Class 1B football action at Ty Baffney Field.
Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger — one of six seniors honored prior to Friday's opening kickoff — threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Irish completed their first season of 1B football with an overall record of 7-3.
The Indians ended their campaign winless.
"It was a good way to end a positive season," DeSales coach Josh Richard said.
Holtzinger, following a pair of defensive stops, scored his 22nd and 23rd rushing touchdowns of the season — runs of 57 and 5 yards — within the first three-and-a-half minutes of the opening quarter to give DeSales a 16-0 lead.
"Our defense put us in good field position and the boys took advantage of it," Richard said.
Lucas Hicks sprinted into the end zone from 39 yards out at the 7:50 mark of period one and Holtzinger threw a 12-yard TD pass to fellow senior Matt Miedema 3:14 later to cap a 32-point first quarter for the Irish. Miedema's grab was his team-leading ninth touchdown reception of 2019.
"Adding on in the first quarter was nice to see," Richard said.
Holtzinger tossed a pair of touchdowns to senior teammates in the second quarter — a 25-yarder to Ryan Rizzuti with 9:51 remaining and a 2-yard, shot put-type effort to Nate Anhorn with 5:27 on the clock — that lifted the Irish to a 48-0 lead at halftime.
"We did not let down in the second quarter," Richard said.
Hicks caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Joe Baffney at the 5:14 mark for the lone score of the third period.
Aaron Kjeldgaard tallied on a 64-yard rush 25 seconds into the fourth quarter and Baffney ripped off six-point scampers of 36 and 47 yards later in the frame to end Irish scoring for the night.
"Aaron and Joe gave us quality minutes in the second half," Richard said.
Touchet scored its only touchdown of the game on a 20-yard run by Alexis Gonzalez with 3:28 left in the contest.
DeSales outgained the Indians 526-108. All but 100 of the home team's yards came on the ground while all of the Indians' yardage was realized via the rush.
Tim Worden, who recovered two of Touchet's four lost fumbles in the game, and Bailey Lesko joined Holtzinger, Rizzuti, Miedema, and Anhorn during pregame ceremonies.
"I'm so proud of our seniors," Richard said. "They provided us with the leadership needed to be successful. It's fantastic to see them go out as winners."