DeSales opened it baseball season with a twin bill sweep of Colton, 10-0 and 14-0, on the Irish field on Saturday, March 27.
In the opener, Ryan Chase threw five innings, allowing no hits and striking out 10 Colton batters.
In the nightcap, Sal Sisk and Billy Holtzinger each pitched two inning, with Caden McCallaugh going one in the shutout.
"Ryan showed us exactly what we were expecting from him in game one," DeSales coach Keith Woelber said. "Found the strike zone early and never gave in. The amount of confidence he showed was great to see.
"Game two, we got to see some of our younger classmen throw and see how they handle situations," he said. "It was great to see, after not playing last year, kids shake the dust off and get back to work."
The Irish next go to Liberty Christian for a doubleheader on April 13.