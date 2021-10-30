GRANGER — DeSales' football team took a giant step toward its quest for a Class 1B state playoff berth Thursday night, Oct 28, after a 54-14 manhandling of previously-undefeated Sunnyside Christian in Southeast 1B League action at Granger High School.
Thursday's overwhelming triumph pulled the Irish into a second-place tie with the Knights. Each team has one league loss.
DeSales now appears to be in the driver's seat to claim one of the league's two playoff tickets. The Irish host winless St. John-Endicott next Friday, while Sunnyside Christian takes on undefeated Pomeroy.
Quarterback Joe Baffney threw for 156 yards and ran for 107 more as the Irish improved to 5-1 in league and 6-2 overall.
Baffney rushed for touchdowns of 18, 39 and four yards. He now possesses a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Seamus Doohan caught four passes for 91 yards and running back Aaron Kjeldgaard — who rushed for 78 yards including TD totes of 14 and six yards — grabbed three Baffney tosses for 31 yards.
Receiver Jack Lesko snagged two throws for 34 yards.
Doohan and Lesko both registered touchdown receptions in the game — from 43 and 25 yards, respectively.
DeSales limited Sunnyside Christian to 132 total yards on 50 offensive snaps and forced three turnovers — two interceptions and one fumble.
The Irish-St. John-Endicott game kicks off next Friday at 7 p.m. on Ty Baffney Field.
