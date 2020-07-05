Former DeSales High School football coach Mike Spiess said he had multiple concerns heading into the 2017 season both on the field and on the sideline.
“The No. 1 thing was what we were going to do at quarterback,” Spiess said about the thought of replacing Zach Leahy. “Our overall depth was not very good, and we were going through a coaching transition. Mike Holden left to be the wrestling coach at College Place and Roland Shanks moved away.”
Though these factors weighed heavily on his mind, Spiess was upbeat and optimistic.
“I thought we had the talent to make the postseason,” Spiess said. “We had to revamp our coaching staff. We needed to evaluate that and our overall depth.”
Mike Levens and Pat Graham stepped up on the coaching side.
“Mike committed to taking on a bigger role as defensive coordinator,” Spiess said. “I was confident our defense was going to be solid. Pat rejoined our staff as our offensive coordinator. He wanted to try a hurry-up offense.
“I knew we’d be good at the coordinator positions,” Spiess said. “I focused hard with Josh Richard on the offensive line. It was the most difficult area to put together.”
Caden McCaw and Dante Maiuri sought to be starting quarterback.
“Caden was a jack of all trades,” Spiess said. “But we decided to go with Dante. We felt Caden could help on both offense and defense. We thought quarterback was the best place for Dante to be.”
The roster was bolstered by all-state performer Matt Baumgart, wide receivers and defensive backs Juan Montero, Joel Rodriguez, and Connor Leahy and kicking specialist Alvaro Campos.
DeSales split its first two games. The Irish lost to La Salle, 27-13, before downing McLoughlin High School, 7-2.
The season-opening loss was just a one-score game in the fourth quarter — an improvement from the 43-7 shellacking DeSales suffered at La Salle a season earlier.
“We always wanted to play a tough non-conference schedule,” Spiess said. “La Salle was a good team.
“Mac-Hi was always a physical game,” he said. “We could not match up with them. This game taught us about the heart of the kids and (the strength) of our defense. We knew our kids had strong character. It showed by winning a tough game when things weren’t going our way.”
The victory started a five-game winning streak. DeSales followed up its triumph over the Pioneers by beating Dayton-Waitsburg (32-0), Liberty Christian (38-24), Mabton (26-8), and Kittitas (27-6).
Losses to Tri-Cities Prep (26-7) and Lyle-Wishram (34-9), combined with the injury bug rearing its ugly head, soured weeks seven and eight.
“It was a hard loss to take,” Spiess said of the Jaguars’ loss. “There was a 21-point swing around halftime. We were in the red zone, then threw an interception that set up a touchdown. At the outset of the second half, we threw a pick-six.
“We suffered a string of injuries in that game,” Spiess said. “We played the Lyle game shorthanded and lost.”
It got to the point where the Irish had just 12 or 13 kids to participate and play leading up to the regular-season finale at White Swan, Spiess said.
“We petitioned the (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) to bring up eighth graders for practice and depth,” he said.
DeSales was able to overcome the injury obstacle and posted a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cougars to reach the postseason.
“It was a credit to our coaches and kids to get out of (the late-season slump),” Spiess said.
Injuries were less of a factor when the Irish hosted Tonasket in their first postseason game.
DeSales led 10-7 at halftime, but tallied three second-half touchdowns in a 31-7 rout.
“The first half was rough,” Spiess said. “We coached them up at halftime. We had a nice response in the second half.
“We got after them.”
Another winning chapter of 2017 was authored a week later amidst the November cold and snow-spangled surroundings of Manson. The Irish rolled to a 40-8 conquest.
“The kids were excited,” Spiess said. “The response was spontaneous and positive. (The backdrop) flipped a switch with their emotions. They executed really well. We were able to catch the ball and use our team speed. The defense shut them down.
“The kids sang the fight song (to the fans) afterward,” Spiess said. “It’s neat to reflect and to see the kids and their parents happy in the moment. It was rewarding to see the joy.”
Liberty ended DeSales’ season the following week in the state quarterfinals. The Irish ended up 8-4 overall.
Not bad considering the preseason uncertainty.
“There were so many things (we confronted) during the season that (were) teachable moments,” Spiess said. “It was a season life lessons — bitter and sweet. The kids are better young men for all the things we experienced as a team.”