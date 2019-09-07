One could suggest that DeSales staged a Senior Night celebration of sorts during its 2019 season-opening football game with Sunnyside Christian on Friday night at Ty Baffney Field.
Irish quarterback Bobby Holtzinger rushed for four touchdowns, while fellow 12th graders Ryan Rizzuti and Matt Miedema tallied two apiece as the Irish commenced their foray into the Class B-8 ranks — and the Josh Richard head-coaching era — with a 62-20 victory over the Knights.
DeSales had to dig itself out of an early hole prior to its run of good fortune.
Sunnyside Christian built a 14-0 after just four minutes and five seconds of action.
Quarterback Marty Fultz, who helped lead the Knights to a quarterfinal berth in the 2018 state playoffs, hit wide receiver Arie Prins with touchdown strikes of 35 and 58 yards.
The Irish retaliated in a big way, scoring 30 unanswered points in the final six-and-a-half minutes of the opening period.
Holtzinger got DeSales on the board on a 12-yard rush at the 6:36 mark and ended the surge on a 57-yard sprint with 12 second left in the quarter.
Rizzuti registered a 55-yard touchdown run after Holtzinger’s first score, and Miedema grabbed a 23-yard aerial from Holtzinger that put the Irish in front for keeps, 22-14.
Rizzuti added 2-point conversion runs following Holtzinger’s touchdowns, and Holtzinger recorded a deuce after his TD toss to Miedema.
Both teams scored in the second quarter.
Holtzinger increased the Irish lead to 24, 38-14, on a 12-yard scamper at the 9:45 mark. and Rizzuti contributed a 2-point conversion.
Fultz and Prins hooked up for a 52-yard passing play with 1:22 left in the half to bring the scored to 38-20 at halftime.
Holtzinger and Rizzuti put up third-quarter touchdown runs of 48 and 20 yards, respectively, and Miedema reeled in a 17-yard scoring toss from Holtzinger on the first snap of the fourth quarter to bring the 40-point mercy rule into effect.
The Irish were successful on all three of their 2-point conversion plays in half two. Rizzuti had two and Holtzinger one.
Holtzinger rushed for a game-high 187 yards and Rizzuti added 173.
Miedema caught seven passes for 80 yards.
DeSales also enjoyed its share of prosperity defensively.
The Irish defense — led by the likes of linemen Nate Anhorn, Drake Scott, and Eric Kregger, along with linebackers Kjeldgaard and Ryan Chase, and defensive back Lucas Hicks — chalked up eight sacks and allowed just 52 yards passing in the second half.
Sunnyside Christian ended the night with minus-23 net yards rushing.
“The ‘D’ line played really well,” Richard said. “The running game was really good. I was happy with our first B-8 game.”
DeSales is scheduled to play its next game this Friday at Colton.
DeSales 62, Sunnyside Christian 20
Sunnyside Christian14600—20
DeSales308168—62
SC— Ar. Prins 35 pass from Fultz (run failed).
SC — Ar. Prins 58 pass from Fultz (Beltman pass from Fultz).
DES — Holtzinger 12 run (Rizzuti run).
DES — Rizzuti 55 run (run failed).
DES — Miedema 23 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).
DES — Holtzinger 57 run (Rizzuti run).
DES — Holtzinger 12 run (Rizzuti run).
SC — Ar. Prins 52 pass from Fultz (pass failed).
DES — Holtzinger 48 run (Rizzuti run).
DES — Rizzuti 20 run (Holtzinger run).
DES – Miedema 17 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti run).
SCDeSales
First Downs915
Rushes-yards31-(-23)32-380
Passing yards255117
Passing (att-completions-int)36-14-018-10-2
Punts2-21.50-0
Fumbles2-00-0
Penalties1-55-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SC: Thomas 16-24, Team 2-(-13), Fultz 13-(-34). DeSales: Holtzinger 14-187-3, Rizzuti 11-173-2, Hicks 7-20.
PASSING — SC: Fultz 14-35-0, 255 yards, 3 TDs. Bosma 0-1-0. DeSales: Holtzinger 10-18-2, 117 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — SC: Ar. Prins 7-186-3, Thomas 3-22, Bosma 2-18, Jech 1-16, Wagenaar 1-13. DeSales: Miedema 7-80-2, Kjeldgaard 3-37.