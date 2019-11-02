ST. JOHN — DeSales exploded for 40 first-quarter points and cruised to a 64-6 victory over outmanned St. John-Endicott in Class B-8 football action here Friday night.
The Irish defense limited the Eagles to minus-53 yards total offense and just three first downs — two by penalty.
DeSales improved to 6-3 on the season while St. John — which suited up just 10 players — fell to 2-7.
Ryan Rizzuti got DeSales on the board with a 31-yard touchdown run at the 9:54 mark of the opening quarter.
Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger added TD dashes of 6 and 30 yards, and threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Matt Miedema. Defensive tackle Tim Worden — who missed the first eight games of the season due to injury — capped the first-quarter scoring when he scooped up an Eagles' fumble and raced 23 yards for a touchdown.
Rizzuti and Holtzinger registered TD rushes of 14 and 27 yards, respectively, in the second quarter, and Aaron Kjeldgaard contributed a 33-yard scamper for six midway through the third quarter to end the night's scoring.
"We jumped on them early and often," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "I was very pleased with our effort on both sides of the ball."
DeSales hosts Touchet in its regular-season finale next Friday at 7 p.m.