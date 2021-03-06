TOUCHET — DeSales running back Lucas Hicks got loose for a 63-yard scoring run on the first play of the game against Touchet on Friday, March 5.
That set the tone for the game, as the Irish put up 24 first-quarter points, followed by 28 in the second quarter, as DeSales rolled to a 52-6 Southeast 1B-8 football victory over the Indians.
"It was a good, fast start," Irish coach Josh Richard said. "The kids executed real well. Running the ball went well for us.
"Defensively, we didn't allow much," he said. "It was good to get a win after losing a tough one to Liberty Christian last weekend."
"It was a rough game," Touchet coach Travis Dodd said. "We're really heavy in sophomores and freshmen. At the end of the day, I'm proud of the boys, they didn't give up. They held DeSales in the second half."
After Hicks' opening scoring run, Koy Fruchi grabbed a Joe Baffney pass for a 22-yard touchdown, followed by Aaron Kjeldgaard's 10-yard rushing TD of his own, and Frankie Worden hauled in a 16-yard pass from Baffney.
Hicks then had touchdowns of 48 and three yards on the ground, and Kjeldgaard got loose for a 34-yard scamper.
Touchet got on the board when Chester Bergevin nabbed a 59-yard pass from Deegan Dodd to round out the scoring.
The Indians lost one of their leading rushers and defenders, Korbin Salmon, to an elbow injury that will keep him out of Touchet's final game at Sunnyside Christian on Friday.
"We had some bad things happen, but we also had some really, really good things happen for the future of Touchet football," coach Dodd said. "We didn't have any grade problems, none at all, and with the pandemic I felt that was one of the great accomplishments of the year. The kids were just happy to be out there playing.
"The boys have come a long way in a short amount of time," he said. "By next year they're definitely going to be ready to play some football."
For DeSales, Richard noted Hicks' 131 yards rushing as well as Kjeldgaard's 60, and the work of Seamus Doohan and Drake Scott as standing out on defense.
"We got out of there without any serious injuries," Richard said. "And we got younger kids some playing time."
The Irish host Lyle-Wishram on Friday night.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.