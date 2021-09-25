TOUCHET — DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney threw five touchdown passes and rushed for two more as the Irish coasted to a 58-8 victory over Touchet in 8-man football action Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.

Baffney rushed for 141 yards on 10 carries — including touchdown jaunts of 15 and 32 yards — and completed 7 of 10 passes for 176 yards.

The Irish, now 2-1 after winning their league opener, led 28-0 after the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime.

Seamus Doohan caught three passes for 103 yards, including a 72-yard score that capped the 28-point first quarter with 5.7 seconds on the clock.

Caden McCollough caught touchdown passes of 4 yards in the first quarter — at the 2:27 mark — and a 3-yarder with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Carter Green contributed a 15-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and Jaden Bingham snagged a 55-yard TD pass in the second period.

Bryan Vazquez tallied the Indians' only touchdown — an eight-yard rush with 3:44 to go in the final frame.

The Irish host Yakama Tribal next Friday at 7 p.m., while Touchet goes to Pomeroy, also on Friday night.

