TOUCHET — DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney threw five touchdown passes and rushed for two more as the Irish coasted to a 58-8 victory over Touchet in 8-man football action Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.
Baffney rushed for 141 yards on 10 carries — including touchdown jaunts of 15 and 32 yards — and completed 7 of 10 passes for 176 yards.
The Irish, now 2-1 after winning their league opener, led 28-0 after the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime.
Seamus Doohan caught three passes for 103 yards, including a 72-yard score that capped the 28-point first quarter with 5.7 seconds on the clock.
Caden McCollough caught touchdown passes of 4 yards in the first quarter — at the 2:27 mark — and a 3-yarder with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Carter Green contributed a 15-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and Jaden Bingham snagged a 55-yard TD pass in the second period.
Bryan Vazquez tallied the Indians' only touchdown — an eight-yard rush with 3:44 to go in the final frame.
The Irish host Yakama Tribal next Friday at 7 p.m., while Touchet goes to Pomeroy, also on Friday night.
