The DeSales girls basketball team started its season off with a resounding win on Tuesday, as the Irish stifled the Asotin Panthers for four quarters en route to a 39-24 result.
“Both teams played really good defense,” DeSales coach Tim Duncan said. “We have some really athletic girls who can get out in the passing lanes and make things happen.”
Those passing lanes were, indeed, locked tight.
From the first period, neither team gave an inch. Both teams ran 2-3 zone defenses that collapsed around the post and coerced shots from farther out.
This approach was so effective in the early goings that the two teams combined for a grand total of eight points in the first period.
“We have to shoot the ball better in the future if we want to keep winning like this,” Duncan said.
The Irish moved a little farther out to defend the Panther guards closer, and it paid huge dividends in the form of steals and fastbreak layups in the second period.
Conversely, Asotin added a half-court press to their zone scheme to try to create turnovers of its own, and the Irish flew right on by for quick scores.
By the time halftime had rolled around, DeSales had increased its lead to 20-10.
The game started to slow down again in the second half, as both teams slowed their tempos slightly and collapsed their defenses into the post once more.
But the Irish continued to pull away down the stretch for the final margin of victory.
Kenna Burrato led DeSales with 11 points, while Morgan Thomas added eight.
The Irish play at Liberty Christian on Saturday.
Irish 39, Panthers 24
DESALES (39) — Burrato 11, Thomas 8, Arceo 6, Hermann 6, Skaarup 6, Wahl 2.
ASOTIN (24) — Denham 6, Paine 6, Stein 4, Elskamp 4, Koch 2, Wilks 2.
DeSales 4 16 7 12 — 39
Asotin 4 6 6 8 — 24
3-point goals — DeSales 6 (Burrato, Hermann, Skaarup 2), Asotin 2 (Denham 2). Fouls — DeSales 9 (Arceo 5), Asotin 10 (Koch 3). Foulouts — DeSales 1 (Arceo).