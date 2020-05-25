Former DeSales High School girls basketball coach Tim Duncan led seven teams that qualified for the Class B state tournament.
Four of them won trophies, including the 2013-14 team that finished fourth — the highest placing in program history.
Duncan said the expectations were high going into that campaign.
"We returned all but two players off a team that finished sixth," Duncan said.
Seniors Allison Wujek, Ashlyn Lyons and Claire Conley were joined by juniors Mollie Lesko, Stacia Deal and Hannah Leahy. The Irish also had three sophomores on the roster — Emily Baumgart, Allesyn Lyons and Teresa Acock.
Freshmen Natalia Maiuri and Ali Haeder rounded out the 11-player list.
The Irish encountered immediate adversity when Lesko suffered a preseason ACL injury.
"During the first part of the season, we were trying to figure out who was going to be our point guard," Duncan said.
Things appeared to go from bad to worse in the season's second game when Allesyn Lyons tore an ACL.
"We had to redo our strategy because our depth became limited," Duncan said. "We got off to a slow start."
DeSales became more half-court oriented and occasionally transitioned, he said.
"As the season progressed, the team got better and better and that's what you hope for," Duncan said.
By mid-January, "you could see we were going to be able to overcome (the injuries)," Duncan said. "It helped that Stacia and Claire gave us a lot of minutes off the bench."
The Irish rolled to the league championship and took the No. 1 seed into the bi-regional tournament.
"I think that puts you in a very good spot," Duncan said.
DeSales won three of four games in the Bi-Regional. It beat St.George's twice and Lind-Ritzville. Its loss followed its first win over St. George's — a setback to eventual state champion Colfax.
"We played great basketball the (second) weekend," Duncan said. "You could see we were playing our best basketball in the two games against St. George's, and against Lind-Ritzville."
The Irish had one more hurdle to clear to qualify for state. It faced Oroville with their season on the line.
"I thought we had a good chance," Duncan said. "I felt pretty good. We gradually took the lead and pulled away at the end."
DeSales lost in the opening round of state to undefeated Toutle Lake, but kept its quest for a trophy alive by dispatching La Conner.
"We played poorly in the first half (versus La Conner), then turned it around," Duncan said. "We had to play better defense. We stepped it up a little bit."
Morton-White Pass stood between the Irish and a fourth-place finish.
"We played pretty good in the first half and pretty good in the third quarter to extend (the lead) a little bit," Duncan said. "We got off to a slow start in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, but played good basketball again and blew them away."
Colfax beat Toutle Lake for the state title and St. George's placed third.
The early injuries could have destroyed the season, Duncan said.
But he said his charges were able "to hang in there and buy in."
"We were able to overcome a lot of things," he said. "It was one of the more fun years I've had.
"It was one of (my) better teams," Duncan said. "It's hard to make comparisons, but I'd put them right up there."