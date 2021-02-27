DeSales held a two-point halftime lead over visiting Liberty Christian at Ty Baffney Field on Friday night.
But in the second half, a quick two-week practice schedule cut even shorter by snowy weather caught up to the Irish, and the Patriots took home a 64-28 Southeast 1B-8 football victory.
"It was a pretty tough first game of the year," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "Liberty Christian has a pretty good number of athletes, coming down from 11-man ball."
The Patriots opened their season with a victory over Touchet, but DeSales' opener against Sunnyside Christian was canceled by the weather.
"If you've got a game under your belt, you've got a big advantage," Richard said.
He said Liberty Christian's numbers and athleticism led to the Irish wearing down in the second half on Friday.
"Their offensive attack of spreading it out and throwing the ball all over wore us out," he said. "I think that's what turned the tide in the second half.
"They also had a couple onsides kicks in second half, and them being in a little better shape and more athletic wore us down.
"It was kind of a typical first game in a lot of ways," Richard said. "We'll try to correct some things. But it's not the kids doing anything wrong, it's what Liberty Christian did right when they had the ball."
Richard said many Irish players were playing in new positions, but performed well.
"The kids that were in new positions this year I thought did a really good job," he said. "But we still have room to grow."
DeSales heads to Touchet for an afternoon game on Friday.
