OAKESDALE, Wash. — DeSales' volleyball team dropped a three-set Southeast 1B League tournament match to Oakesdale, 25-8, 25-8, 25-11, here on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
DeSales entered the league tournament as the fourth-place representative from the "Grape" division, playing the first-place representative from the "Wheat" division, the undefeated Nighthawks from Oakesdale.
Oaksdale dominated from the first whistle and easily won all three sets.
"The Irish clearly knew the quality of the team that we were meeting in the first round," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "Oakesdale came out strong and quickly showed why they are undefeated.
"It was a very good learning experience for our players, playing against a high quality team and program."
The Nighthawks improve to 11-0 in league play, 16-0 overall.
The Irish, now 4-6 in league and 5-11 overall, next play Liberty Christian in the second round on Thursday.
