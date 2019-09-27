DeSales’ volleyball team wasted little time ending its string of 3-0 losses, and promptly took the first set of a non-league match against Moses Lake Christian Academy here on Thursday.
The Irish then set about beginning a new kind of streak as they went on to finish off Moses Lake Christian in straight sets 25-8, 25-21, 25-15.
Tayle’ Mooney, Emily Ness, and Maddie Wahl took turns shining from the DeSales service line.
“It was nice to see the hard work and improvement finally pay off,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said of the win over the Lions. “The bright spot is our continued strong serving with a total of 21 aces and our improved team play.”
The Irish next go to Pomeroy for the Border Battle on Saturday.
“Saturday will be a long day for us,” Ruthven said. “It will be a good opportunity to continue to work on some of our weaker areas and to get some extra playing time and experience for our bench.
“We continue to struggle with our passing and need to show improvement there to get another source of offensive points on the board,” Ruthven said. “Coach Casey and I are very proud of the girls tonight and are confident that they will continue to show us improvement.”
The Irish came out strong against the Lions.
Mooney recorded six of the nine DeSales aces in the first set with the Irish defense kept them on top.
“Serving was our strong point in the first set,” Ruthven said.
The second set was even at 21-21 before DeSales pulled away with Ness serving three aces.
“We did not start the second set well,” Ruthven said. “Our first five touches were all errors, and our passing was deep all set long. You can’t run an offense when the setter is consistently making the second contact behind the 10-foot line.”
But the Irish came back to dominate the third set and complete the sweep.
DeSales defense put together another strong performance, and the Irsh served eight more aces with Ness and Wahl each contributing three.
After the victory, Ruthven was quick to point out “Moses Lake Christian has a bright future.
“The program is only in its third year with upper classman for the first time this year,” Ruthven said. “Moses Lake Christian played very hard on defense tonight. They scrambled for the ball, showed great hustle and never stopped. They had great sportsmanship throughout and were a joy to compete against.”