DeSales' volleyball team rallied to capture its first match victory of the season here Saturday, edging Liberty Christian (25-27, 25-17, 11-25, 25-19, 15-9).
“Getting down 2-1, the Lady Irish showed that they could fight and come back and win a match," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "It was great to see them believe in themselves and have confidence in each other.”
Avery Klein finished 25-of-28 from the service line with five aces for DeSales, and teammate Morgan Thomas was 18-of-19 with an ace.
Maddie Wahl gave DeSales five kills, five blocks and an ace, and the Irish defense saw Katie Hermann made seven digs as Emmalyne Jiminez had six.
“Today was a complete team effort for the Irish," Ruthven said. "We had players step up with great serving and great defense. When a couple of starters began to have difficulties, two freshmen stepped in and provided support without missing a step.”
DeSales had to overcome a slow start.
The Irish climbed out of an early hole, and was in position for an early win with a 25-24 lead, but a late Liberty Christian run stole the set.
Hermann fueled the DeSales effort with four digs.
“Katie started the first set with a couple of poor passes, but settled in to have very good passing and four digs," Ruthven said. "Morgan was 9-for-9 from the service line with two aces.”
DeSales used tough defense and serving to even up the match with a win in the second set.
Klein was 9-for-10 from the service line with two aces, and Jimenez hustled after four digs while Wahl made two blocks.
A rough third set left the Irish with no room for error, but they prevailed.
DeSales dominated the fourth set, and after Liberty Christian opened the tiebreaker with a 4-0 run, the Irish took over.