SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — DeSales ran into a Sunnyside Christian volleyball team that send the Irish home with a three-set loss here on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The Knights won the Southeast 1B League match 25-14, 25-9, 26-24.

In the first set, DeSales started out keeping pace with Sunnyside, taking an early lead at 9-8 before the Knights took the lead and pulled away for a win.

In the second set, after a close score of 9-7, Sunnyside Christian pulled away to to the 25-9 win.

DeSales did not give up in the third set, and took an early lead at 7-4.

After a couple of lead changes, DeSales held a four-point margin at 21-17 before the Knights came from behind to take the set and match with a final score of 26-24.

"The Irish lost focus in both the first and second sets and did not execute in the later part of either," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "They regained their focus and did not let the Knights have an easy win in the third."

Also, the Irish played at Yakama Nation Tribal last Thursday, bringing home a 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 league victory.

Senior Maddie Wahl led the Irish with 10 kills and nine aces on 86% serving.

DeSales, now 1-5 in SE1B play, 2-9 overall, host Prescott on Thursday.

