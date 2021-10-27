RICHLAND — DeSales fell in three sets to Liberty Christian here on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.
The loss leaves the Irish 4-6 in Southeast 1B League paly, 5-11 overall.
The first set was close, with the Patriots taking an early lead at 8-5 and later extending to six at 15-9. DeSales closed the gap, but lost the set 25-21.
DeSales struggled in the second set with unforced errors, falling behind early and losing the set.
The Irish came out strong in the third, taking a 10-6 lead, but Liberty Christian fought back and tied the set at 22-22 and finished their five-point run with the 25-22 win.
"The Irish fought hard in the first, had a few to many unforced errors in the second and almost got a win in the third," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "Liberty Christian is a good team and you have to be on top of your game to win. Congratulations to the Patriots.
"The team worked really hard this year and improved greatly," he said. "Even though we lost our last league match, we are excited to have the season extended another week with the opportunity to play in the postseason."
The Irish go to Oakesdale on Tuesday.
