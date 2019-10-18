DeSales celebrated homecoming in a big way here Thursday night as the Irish defeated visiting Liberty Christian of Richland 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 for their first victory of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference season.
Now 1-5 in league play and 2-11 overall, the Irish hope to carry the momentum forward when they visit Tri-Cities Prep Tuesday and close out their season next Thursday at Burbank. The Jaguars, who prevailed 25-10, 25-4, 25-8 over White Swan Thursday in Pasco, are second in the EWAC at 5-1, 9-3 overall, while Burbank even its league record at 3-3 and is 6-8 overall following Thursday’s 17-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 come-from-behind win over Dayton-Waitsiburg in Dayton.
The Coyotes travel to Kittitas-Thorp Tuesday before taking on DeSales.
Liberty Christian now stands at 0-7 in league play and 0-12 overall. The Patriots finish up their season at home vs. first-place Walla Walla Valley Academy next Thursday.
Senior Emily Ness had a big night with 17 assists and six serving aces, but a trio of younger players shined as well. Freshman Tayle’ Mooney led the Irish at the net with five kills and sophomore Maddie Wahl and freshman Emmalyne Jimenez added four kills each.
Wahl also accrued four aces and Jimenez and Mooney chipped in with two aces each on a night when DeSale recorded 16 aces overall.
Ness, playing on her home floor for the final time in her prep career, served four straight points to close out the 25-22 victory in the third and final set.
“Emily has invested a lot of hard work into her high school volleyball career,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said of Ness, the lone senior on the DeSales squad. “It was our senior night and it could not have ended in any better way.”