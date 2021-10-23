DeSales High's football team celebrated Homecoming weekend on Friday night by picking up its fifth victory of the 2021 season, a 58-14 victory over Tekoa-Rosalia, in Southeast 1B-8 League action at Ty Baffney Field.
The Irish are now 4-1 in league play and 5-2 overall.
Lineman Frankie Worden, acclaimed as Homecoming King during halftime ceremonies, scooped up a Timberwolves' fumble — resulting from a strip sack by fellow senior Seamus Doohan — and rumbled 47 yards for the game's first touchdown at the 9:41 mark of the opening quarter.
That opened the floodgates for a 32-point first period for the Irish.
DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney rushed 78 yards for the second touchdown of the period, then hit Jack Lesko with a 15-yard scoring toss prior to a 40-yard TD tote by Aaron Kjeldgaard.
The scores occurred with 5:39, 2:23, and 32 seconds, respectively, remaining on the first-quarter clock.
Lesko caught 44- and 37-yard touchdown passes from Baffney in the second quarter that extended the Irish lead to 46-6.
Baffney, who rushed for 152 yards and passed for 127, ended DeSales' scoring for the night with touchdown dashes of 17 and 35 yards in the third quarter.
The Irish defense limited T-R to 100 yards total offense, six pass completions, and recorded four sacks.
Friday's win guaranteed the DeSales program its third winning season since 2017, a campaign in which the Irish reached the Class 2B state quarterfinals.
"It was nice to see the boys put the potential distractions of Homecoming aside," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "The atmosphere was electric and our players did their part to make this Homecoming a memorable one."
The Irish travel to Granger on Thursday to play undefeated Sunnyside Christian.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.