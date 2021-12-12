DeSales' boys handed Yakama Nation Tribal a 66-50 Southeast 1B League basketball defeat in the Irish gym on Saturday, Dec. 12.
DeSales' 47-point first half keyed the victory, as the Irish held a 47-22 halftime lead and coasted to the win.
"I was very happy with how the kids came out ready to play," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "We played aggressive, and didn't settle for contested shots.
"Once again, our scoring was very balanced and we had some guys like Ryan Chase knock down some big shots," he said. "This was a great win for our program, but we still have work to do."
DeSales, now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in SE1B play, next head to Liberty Christian on Tuesday.
