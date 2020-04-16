The 1980-81 and 1982-83 DeSales boys basketball teams had at least one thing in common.
Both came up just short in quests to reach the Washington Class A state tournament.
The 1981-82 and 1983-84 DeSales boys basketball teams had at least one thing in common.
Both qualified for the state tournament.
Former coach Mike Michels was there for it all.
"We knew we were going to be good," Michels said of the team that featured the likes of Brian Richard, Mark Ferraro, Chris Schamer, Ken Mosman, and Grant Birch. "Our starting five was so good and our bench was so deep. We could play all 12 guys (in a game) if we wanted to.
"It may have been the best team ever at DeSales," Michels said. "Gene Volz and Wayne Dickey had good teams before me and John Lesko and Greg Fazzari had good teams after me."
The 1983-84 group that included Scott Lane, Roger Eyraud, Steve Doyle, Scott Rahn and Troy Anderson — among others — wasn't bad despite being vertically challenged, Michels said.
"Size was a factor," Michels said. "Size meant nothing to them. They didn't care. We were quick and shot the ball well. They were a fun team to watch."
Both teams competed in the leather-tough Yakima Valley League against representative competition, i.e., Colfax, Connell, Kiona-Benton, and Columbia-Burbank, Michels said.
The 81-82 team lost just one regular-season game and their younger counterparts bowed just five times prior to the postseason, Michels said.
Columbia-Burbank was the only team to defeat the 81-82 Irish prior to state. DeSales bounced back 24 hours later with a mid-season win at Connell.
"We were shocked," Michels said of the loss to the Coyotes. "It took off the pressure of being undefeated. It might have been good for us in the long run.
"The next night we showed a lot of character," Michels said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. The kids stepped up when they had to."
The Irish clinched the YVL East title in their 18th game of the campaign. Richard hit a corner jumper as time expired to lift DeSales to a heart-stopping win at Ki-Be.
Both teams posted enormous triumphs over Colfax.
The elder team swept the home-and-home matchups and the 83-84 team beat the Bulldogs in overtime at DeSales.
"Playing at Colfax was intimidating," Michels said. "In the 1981 league opener at Colfax, neither team took the floor (for most of the pre-game warmup). With five minutes on the clock, Colfax took the floor. We broke through mentally."
When reflecting on the 83-84 team's conquest, Michels said, "Beating Colfax was so important."
Another night Michels remembered was the 81-82 regular-season home finale in which Richard scored 32 points against Connell and exited the game late in the fourth quarter to a standing ovation.
"Brian was a special player," Michels said. "To see him go out that way was so special."
The Irish of 81-82 earned the district championship and the program's first state tournament berth since 1968. DeSales beat Naches, Carroll, and Goldendale in the district tourney.
"We shut Naches down with a 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half," Michels said. "We employed the bomb squad (bench players) to pick up the pace against Carroll. Chris Schamer got a dunk off a back-door lob against Goldendale."
The 83-84 team's high water mark in district play came in a winner-to-state game with Highland.
"Highland was so big — 6-foot-8, 6-4, 6-3 across the front line," Michels said. "Roger (at 5-9) was incredible — 18 points and 29 rebounds. It might have been the best performance I've ever seen. We broke them mentally with the fast break."
Though both teams exited state after two games, their efforts have left an indelible mark on DeSales basketball, Michels said.
"The 81-82 team expected to win," Michels said. "The 83-84 team always gave their best shot. I loved those kids."