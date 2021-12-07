DeSales' boys basketball team handed visiting Walla Walla Valley Academy a 67-32 defeat in the Irish gym on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
"DeSales jumped out to an early lead in their season home opener, with a 14-2 lead and never looked back," Irish coach Eric Wood said.
The home team enjoyed its opening period lead before WWVA's offense erupted for 17 points in the second to make it 29-19 at halftime.
DeSales then outscored the Knights 24-7 in the third quarter to extend its lead and roll to the non-league victory.
The Irish hit eight 3-pointers to WWVA's three in the game.
DeSales next goes to Touchet for a Southeast 1B League matchup on Thurday, while the Knights go to Kittitas on Thursday for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference tilt.
