RICHLAND — DeSales' boys basketball team handed Liberty Christian a 37-26 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Irish opened up an 11-4 first-quarter lead, held a 17-12 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Jack Lesko led DeSales with 14 points, and Frankie Worden put up 10.
"The game started off well for us and our defense really set the tone, but offensively we struggled to see the ball go through the hoop." Irish coach Eric Wood said. "The way we played defensively, we should have won with a larger margin, but I was proud of the grind and adversity that we were able to overcome. Tonight I felt like we took a step in the right direction defensively and I'm confident we will iron out the kinks on the offensive side."
DeSales, now 5-1 on the season, 3-0 in Southeast 1B League play, next host St. John-Endicott on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.