YAKIMA — DeSales' boys golfers were led by Jack Lesko's 94 as the team finished second at Highland's round at Suntides Golf Course here on Monday, April 19.
"We struggled today and finished second to a better team, but we learned how to deal with some adversity," Irish coach Lon Olson said. "The greens were pretty fast and we didn’t adjust very well. We have seen most of our competition, and now know what we need to do to be more competitive.
"Overall, the kids put out a good effort and enjoyed the very playable day," he said.
Cle Elum's Sergio Sanchez carded a 13-over-par 83 for boys medalist honors.
Franklin Magnaghi shot a 110 behind Lesko for DeSales, with Eli Hurwitz (115) and Jake Buratto (117) rounding out the Irish's team score of 436
Cle Elum won at 386, and Highland was third at 493.
On the girls' side, DeSales didn't field a complete team. Lauren Willians carded a 124, and Erin Beck a 129.
Highland's Jasmine James medaled for the girls with a 106.
DeSales hosts a 9-hole shotgun match at the Walla Walla Country Club at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, with Walla Walla High, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Pomeroy, Dayton-Waitsburg, Burbank, Tri-Cities Presp and Mac-Hi slated to be in attendance.