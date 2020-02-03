WHITE SWAN, Wash. — DeSales’ boys basketball team followed Friday night’s 67-53 non-league loss to Sunnyside Christian on the Irish court, with an 80-61 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference loss at White Swan on Saturday night.
“(Our) coaching staff was pleased for the most part,” DeSales coach Greg Fazzari said of Friday’s game. “We are fighting the flu bug, so we had an opportunity to see some new players and try some new lineups.
“Sunnyside Christian is a very well-coached program.”
The Knights held a 27-23 halftime lead.
Andrew Lyford led the Irish with 17 points, with Drake Scott putting up 12.
In Saturday’s game, the Cougars — which are tied atop the EWAC standings with Walla Walla Valley Academy — outscored DeSales 20-9 in the second quarter to open up a 37-22 halftime lead.
The Irish answered with a 20-11 scoring margin in the third quarter, but White Swan rolled in the fourth for the victory.
Tim Worden led DeSales with 15 points, with Lyford scoring 13 and Drake Scott 10.
Kevin Sampson-Craig racked up 25 points to lead the Cougars, with Teal Soaring Eagle scoring 19.
“Soaring Eagle played his first game of the season for White Swan — a team that played at state last year, and will most likely play at state again this year,” Fazzari said. “We were very pleased that the game was a two-point game early in the fourth period. Unfortunately, they pulled away, as good teams tend to do.”
The Irish host Dayton-Waitsburg on Tuesday, and Fazzari said they’ll likely face White Swan again in the district tournament on Saturday.
Friday’s game
Sunnyside Christian 67, DeSales 53
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (67) — Moore 4, Van Wierengen 14, Jech 8, Mendoza 6, Wagenaar 16, Groeneweg 19. Totals 24-51 7-7 67.
DESALES (53) — J. Lesko 8, B. Lesko 0, Fruci 5, Lyford 17, F. Worden 4, Chase 3, Scott 12, Miedema 4. Totals 19-54 8-15 53.
Sunnyside Ch. 12 15 18 22 — 67
DeSales 7 16 20 10 — 53
3-point goals — SSC 12, DeS 7. Totals fouls — SSC 13, DeS 10. Rebounds — SSC 27, DeS 33. Turnovers — SSC 14, DeS 17. Assists — SSC 16, DeS 8.
Saturday’s game
White Swan 80, DeSales 61
DESALES (61) — J. Lesko 4, B. Lesko 0, Fruci 8, Lyford 13, Holtzinger 6, F. Worden 3, Chase 0, Scott 10, Miedema 2, T. Wordon 15. Totals 25-50 6-8 61.
WHITE SWAN (80) — Watlamet 2, C. Lewis 2, Sampson-Craig 25, Bass 5, Valdez 3, Leavitt 8, F. Lewis 9, D. Lewis 5, Soaring Eagle 19, Hull 0, Villanueva 3. Totals 32-62 8-12 80.
DeSales 13 9 20 19 — 61
White Swan 17 20 11 32 — 80
3-point goals — DeS 5, WS 9. Totals fouls — 9, WS 11; Rebounds — DeS 27, WS 29. Turnovers — DeS 22, WS 13. Assists — DeS 12, WS 25.