KITTITAS — DeSales' boys basketball team followed a 54-47 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home loss to Liberty Christian on Friday night, with a 70-66 league defeat at Kittitas on Saturday.
On Friday, the Patriots outscored the Irish 30-18 in the first half, and DeSales cut into that lead in the second but couldn't catch up.
Bobby Holtzinger led the Irish with 14 points, with Matt Miedema putting up 12.
"It seems that every game in this league will be a battle," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "Coaches felt DeSales had a disappointing first half, but played significantly better in the second half. Liberty shot very well from the floor in the first half."
On Saturday, the Coyotes broke a 19-all tie after the first quarter for a 34-31 halftime lead, and extended that by one in the third quarter. The Irish played Kittitas even with 21 points apiece in the fourth, but couldn't overcome the deficit.
Andrew Lyford led DeSales with 17 points, while Miedema had another 12-point effort, and Holtzinger put up 11.
"There is a lot of parity within the league — every game is a battle," Fazzari said. "Although we are not chalking up the wins, each game is decided in the final minutes.
"We are improving each week and we look forward to the upcoming battles."
DeSales, now 5-8 overall, 3-5 in EWAC play, is slated to play at Mac-Hi on Wednesday.
Friday's game
Liberty Christian 54, DeSales 47
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (54) — NA. Totals 20-58 2-4 54.
DESALES (47) — Lesko 3, Baffney 4, Fruci 1, Lyford 3, Holtzinger 14, Worden 6, Miedema 12, Worden 4. Totals 16-56 10-21 47.
Liberty Christian;14;16;15;9;—;54
DeSales;9;9;20;9;—;47
3-point goals — Lib 12, DeS 5. Total fouls — Lib 19, DeS 12. Rebounds — Lib 39, DeS 38. Turnovers — Lib 20, DeS 17. Assists — Lib 12, DeS 14.
Saturday's game
Kittitas 70, DeSales 66
DESALES (66) — Lesko 6, Baffney 3, Fruci 6, Lyford 17, Holtzinger 11, Worden 2, Miedema 12, Worden 9. Totals 25-62 7-12 66.
KITTITAS (70) — NA. Totals 21-53 22-28 70.
DESALES;19;12;14;21;—;66
KITTITAS;19;15;15;21;—;70
Total fouls — DeS, 18, Kitt 13. Rebounds — DeS 43, Kitt 30. Turnovers — DeS 22, Kitt 15. Assists — DeS 14, Kitt 14.