COLTON — Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger rushed for three touchdowns and threw a pair of TDs to Aaron Kjeldgaard here Friday night as DeSales improved its Class B-8 record to 2-0 with a 62-26 victory over Colton.
Ryan Rizzuti rushed for two scores as the Irish hit the 62-point plateau for the second straight week.
DeSales scored three first-quarter touchdowns after giving up the game’s first score.
Kjeldgaard caught 25- and 11-yard scoring passes from Holtzinger, and Rizzuti shined between the two tosses with a 3-yard running score.
Rizzuti added a 50-yard scoring dash in the second quarter and the Irish took a 32-6 lead into halftime.
Holtzinger teamed up with Lucas Hicks for a 57-yard pitch-and-catch in the third quarter to up the DeSales lead to 40-6.
Holtzinger tallied TD runs of 19, 42 and 47 yards in the fourth quarter to end Irish scoring for the game.
The Irish host Pomeroy on Friday at 7 p.m.
DeSales 62, Colton 26
DeSales248822—62
Colton60020—26
Col — C. Wolf 56 run (run failed).
DeS — Kjeldgaard 25 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti run).
DeS — Rizzuti 3 run (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Kjeldgaard 11 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Rizzuti 50 run (Hicks pass from Holtzinger).
DeS — Hicks 57 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti pass from Holtzinger).
Col — C. Wolf 56 run (Druffel pass from Wolf).
DeS — Holtzinger 19 run (Rizzuti run).
Col — Druffel 66 pass from C. Wolf (pass failed).
DeS — Holtzinger 42 run (run failed).
Col — Druffel 4 pass from C. Wolf (pass failed).
DeS — Holtzinger 47 run (Rizzuti run).
DeSalesColton
First Downs1514
Rushes-yards30-27537-289
Passing yards182134
Passing (att-comp-int)18-10-023-10-3
Punts2.31.52-16
Fumbles1-14-1
Penalties8-605-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — DeS: Holtzinger 15-187-3, Rizzuti 10-110-2, Hicks 2-(-2), Team 3-(-20); Col: C. Wolf 31-294-2, Jordan 4-2, Team 1-(-3), G. Wolf 1-(-4).
PASSING — DeS: Holtzinger 10-18-0, 187 yards, 3 TDs; Col: C. Wolf 10-23-3, 134 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — DeS: Kjeldgaard 4-82-2, Rizzuti 3-23, Hicks 2-65, Miedema 1-12; Col: Druffel 6-97-2, Jordan 2-36, G. Wolf 2-1.