COLTON — Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger rushed for three touchdowns and threw a pair of TDs to Aaron Kjeldgaard here Friday night as DeSales improved its Class B-8 record to 2-0 with a 62-26 victory over Colton.

Ryan Rizzuti rushed for two scores as the Irish hit the 62-point plateau for the second straight week.

DeSales scored three first-quarter touchdowns after giving up the game’s first score. 

Kjeldgaard caught 25- and 11-yard scoring passes from Holtzinger, and Rizzuti shined between the two tosses with a 3-yard running score.

Rizzuti added a 50-yard scoring dash in the second quarter and the Irish took a 32-6 lead into halftime.

Holtzinger teamed up with Lucas Hicks for a 57-yard pitch-and-catch in the third quarter to up the DeSales lead to 40-6.

Holtzinger tallied TD runs of 19, 42 and 47 yards in the fourth quarter to end Irish scoring for the game.

The Irish host Pomeroy on Friday at 7 p.m.

 

DeSales 62, Colton 26

 

DeSales248822—62

Colton60020—26

 

Col — C. Wolf 56 run (run failed).

DeS — Kjeldgaard 25 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti run).

DeS — Rizzuti 3 run (Holtzinger run). 

DeS — Kjeldgaard 11 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).

DeS — Rizzuti 50 run (Hicks pass from Holtzinger).

DeS — Hicks 57 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti pass from Holtzinger).

Col — C. Wolf 56 run (Druffel pass from Wolf).

DeS — Holtzinger 19 run (Rizzuti run).

Col — Druffel 66 pass from C. Wolf (pass failed).

DeS — Holtzinger 42 run (run failed).

Col — Druffel 4 pass from C. Wolf (pass failed).

DeS — Holtzinger 47 run (Rizzuti run).

 

DeSalesColton

First Downs1514

Rushes-yards30-27537-289

Passing yards182134

Passing (att-comp-int)18-10-023-10-3

Punts2.31.52-16

Fumbles1-14-1

Penalties8-605-50

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DeS: Holtzinger 15-187-3, Rizzuti 10-110-2, Hicks 2-(-2), Team 3-(-20); Col: C. Wolf 31-294-2, Jordan 4-2, Team 1-(-3), G. Wolf 1-(-4).

PASSING — DeS: Holtzinger 10-18-0, 187 yards, 3 TDs; Col: C. Wolf 10-23-3, 134 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING — DeS: Kjeldgaard 4-82-2, Rizzuti 3-23, Hicks 2-65, Miedema 1-12; Col: Druffel 6-97-2, Jordan 2-36, G. Wolf 2-1.

Tags

Recommended for you