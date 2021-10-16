POMEROY — Pomeroy quarterback Trent Gwinn rushed for 462 yards and seven touchdowns Friday night, Oct. 15, as the undefeated Pirates rolled to a 76-44 Southeast 1B League victory over visiting DeSales at Lybecker Field.
Pomeroy, which improved to 4-0 in league, 7-0 overall, also shined on defense as it registered 10 quarterback sacks.
"This was a great team win tonight," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "The Pirates were missing three starters this evening, and the guys who stepped into their new roles on the team didn’t miss beat.
"We have some really good players who are backups and are hungry for opportunities like they had tonight," he said. "Many of our backups would start for other teams, so they really shine when they get a chance to play. DeSales is a great football team that was coming off a huge victory versus Liberty Christian and we were coming off a bye, so I was a little worried about our game conditioning and how aggressive we’d be on the defensive side of the ball.
"That said, our kids came out and played relentless, physical, and fast football for 48 minutes."
Gwinn's effort broke the Pomeroy single-game rushing record, and also his own single-game touchdown mark with his seven-touchdown game.
The Irish (3-1, 4-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, got 216 passing yards from junior quarterback Joe Baffney. He completed 18-of-31 passes.
Wide receivers Seamus Doohan and Jack Lesko combined to catch all but one of Baffney's completions. Doohan grabbed 10 for 110 yards — including touchdown receptions of 5 and 7 yards — and Lesko claimed seven for 95.
"The boys played hard the whole game," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "We were too inconsistent and made too many mistakes against a very good and physical team."
DeSales hosts Tekoa-Rosalia next Friday, while Pomeroy goes to Yakama Nation Tribal also on Friday.
"Our coaching staff is really proud of the way our boys handled the adversity they faced this week, and we’re gearing up for a pass-happy Yakama Nation Tribal team," Kimble said.
