DeSales rallied to win the first set of its Tuesday volleyball match, but Sunnyside Christian swept the next three in a row to take the match (24-26, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19).
Maddie Wahl finished the match with a team-high 11 kills for DeSales, while teammate Tayla Mooney dished 16 assists and serves two aces.
DeSales came in looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss at Touchet to open this season last Thursday, and coach Steve Ruthven found their performance encouraging.
“The girls played much better tonight as a team," Ruthven said. "Defensively, the ladies worked well together, had longer volleys and had better coverage on tips. With the exception of the second set, passing errors were down but work needs to continue on serve receive."
DeSales managed to battle Sunnyside Christian despite a shorthanded roster, with injuries forcing two players out.
Freshman Regina Nelson stepped up into the starting rotation, and helped DeSales climb out of an 11-19 hole to win the first set.
After senior Avery Klein had sparked the DeSales rally with "difficult serving," Ruthven credited Nelson with "five points off tough serves to get the Irish the lead," he said. "(She) played smart and stepped back to the service line with confidence in a tough situation in the first set."
Ruthven also noted DeSales passing had improved in the first set.
However, Sunnyside Christian then dominated the second set.
Ruthven called it a "come-from-behind hangover."
The Irish would challenge Sunnyside Christian in the final two sets, but they ended up with the loss.
DeSales looks to keep on developing its team, as they next play Thursday at Yakmia Nation Tribal.
“Very good improvement by the team tonight and we look forward to continuing to improve," Ruthven said.