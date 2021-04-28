GARFIELD, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's softball team won a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 27, crushing Garfield-Palouse 11-4 and 15-7.
Kate Dunham finished the day 6-for-9 with a double and four runs batted in for the Irish (9-5 record), who have won their last six games.
DeSales will next play Thursday at Touchet.
The first game here Tuesday saw DeSales mount a 5-0 lead midway through the third inning, and they stayed on top to the end.
DeSales only trailed when Gar-Pal opened the second game with a 1-0 lead in its first inning.
The Irish came back to score five times in the top of the second, Dunham delivering the go-ahead runs on her bases-loaded double, and they held Gar-Pal off the rest of the way.