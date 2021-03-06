SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — DeSales won its Saturday prep volleyball match here, knocking off Sunnyside Christian in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-22).
Coming back from a loss Thursday at Touchet, the Irish (3-4 record) set the tone early on.
"The strong teamwork from Thursday’s match against Touchet carried into the match at Sunnyside," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "The ladies jumped out to a large lead in the first set, had confidence in themselves and played great as a team for the rest of the match”.
Maddie Wahl finished the match with 11 kills and four aces for DeSales, and teammate Tayle Mooney dished 23 assists.
The Irish also had Avery Klein tallying a pair of aces on 13-of-17 serving for the Irish, Morgan Thomas adding an ace on 11-for-11 serving, and Regina Nelson had four aces on 11-of-14 serving.
Ruthven said they based their attack on defense and passing.
"Regina Nelson and Morgan Thomas were very solid for the Lady Irish today," Ruthven said. "Regina stepped into a starting role due to an injured player, and played with great confidence.
"Morgan was 100% from the service line, had eight digs and spot-on passing in serve receive.”
The Irish next play Tuesday, when they host Yakima Nation Tribal School.
DeSales looks for another consistent performance.
The Irish jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first set, and never looked back.
Set 2 was closer, but once the Irish got up 18-13, they pulled away.
Likewise, the third set was tied at 22-22 before DeSales finished strong.