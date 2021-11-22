Area football players reaped all-Southeast 1B-8 League honors following the season.
Player of the Year went to Trent Gwinn of Pomeroy, with the Pirates' Kyle Kimble earning Coach of the Year.
On offense, DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney and Irish all-purpose player Seamus Doohan were honored.
Area offensive linemen Braedyn White and Troy Steele of Pomeroy, and Ryan Chase of DeSales, were named all-SE1B-8.
DeSales wide receiver Jack Lesko earned all-league honors, and at running back Pomeroy's Colton Slaybaugh and Touchet's Alexis Gonzalez were named to the team.
On defense, DeSales' Doohan and Pomeroy's White were co-Most Valuable Players.
Defensive linemen Trace Roberts of Pomeroy and Frankie Warden of DeSales were named to the all-SE1B-8 team, as did linebackers Gwinn from Pomeroy and Chase from DeSales.
And defensive backs Lesko of DeSales and Slaybaugh from Pomeroy were named to the team.
