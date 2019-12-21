The DeSales Irish have gone down in a blaze of late-game heroics this season to date.
This time, the Fighting Irish were the ones knocking out their opponent, as they took down the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes in a comeback thriller, 69-66.
"It was a great game," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "It came down to who hit the final shots, and tonight they fell for us."
The Irish rallied to score 22 points in the final period to come back from a six-point deficit at the end of the third. They also did a good job of getting to the free throw line, racking up 26 free throw attempts.
Timmy Worden led the team with 20 points, while Bobby Holtzinger tacked on 13 more.
The Fighting Irish will provide the town with a late Christmas gift, as they will host the DeSales Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday, where College Place High School will also participate.