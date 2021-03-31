DeSales and Tekoa-Rosalia split a high school softball doubleheader here Tuesday, March 30.
The host Irish took the opener, 17-7, before dropping the nightcap, 25-8.
Hadley Dunham, Lucia Skaarup, Kate Dunham, Sandra Jean Holtzinger, Layla Moon, Abigail Guest, Avery Klein and Maddie Wahl all had multi-hit games for DeSales in the opener.
Skaarup paced the lineup with her 4-for-4 performance, she and Klein both had three runs battled in, and Kate Dunham's 3-for-4 included a double and a triple.
The second game saw Mary Elizabeth Balof join Guest, Holtzinger, Moon and Haldey Dunham with multiple hits, but Tekoa-Rosalia led the whole time, putting the game out of reach with a 13-run top of the fifth.