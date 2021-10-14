DeSales hosted Prescott for a Southeast 1B League volleyball showdown in the Irish gym on Thursday, Oct. 14, with the host handing the Tigers a 4-1 defeat.
No further match details were available at presstime.
DeSales next goes to Touchet on Tuesday, while Prescott goes to Yakama Nation Tribal also on Tuesday.
