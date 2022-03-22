MILTON-FREEWATER — DeSales' baseball team traveled to McLoughlin High for a non-league matchup on Tuesday, March 22, and went home with 31-1 and 20-2 victories over the Pioneers.
In the opener, Mac-Hi got on the board first to go up 1-0 in the first inning.
The Irish bats answered with 15 second-half runs, added eight more in the third, and ended the game early with two more in the fourth and sixth in the fifth.
DeSales outhit the Pioneers, 16-2, in the game.
Ryan Chase went four innings on the mound for the Irish, striking out 10 Mac-Hi batters, while Ethan Jones went four innings for the Pioneers with three strikeouts.
Caden McCollaugh had three hits for DeSales, with Remy Acreo and Joe Baffney two apiece, with Baffney finishing with five RBI, Acreo four, and Diego Caso three.
In the nightcap, the Irish opened up a 13-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a 20-2 victory.
DeSales' Sal Sisk went four innings on the mound, striking out 10 Pioneers.
Mac-Hi's Javi Espaza went 3 1/3 innings, striking out five Irish batters, with Cooper Waltermire going 1 2/3 innings of four strikout ball.
McCollaugh had four hits and four RBI in the nightcap to lead DeSales, with Billy Holtzinger and Sisk adding three apiece and Sisk knocking four RBI.
“All around, we saw the ball well tonight," Irish coach Keith Woelber said. "Hitters stayed patient at the plate and stuck with their approach to give us success.
“Caden McCollaugh saw the ball well today, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs," he said. "Sal Sisk pitched an outstanding game and showed great poise on the mound. Extremely proud of the all-around team win.”
DeSales next host Liberty Christian for a twin bill on Saturday, with Mac-Hi going to Riverside for a single game on Tuesday.
