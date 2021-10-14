DeSales hosted Prescott for a Southeast 1B League volleyball showdown in the Irish gym Thursday, Oct. 14, with the host handing the Tigers a 3-1 defeat. Scores per set were 13-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17.
The Tigers dominated the first set, Prescott coach Bob Young said, but the Irish stayed the course and outplayed Prescott the rest of the way with the Tigers committing too many unforced errors down the stretch.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with 17 kills, three blocks, seven aces and three digs for the Tigers (4-8 overall, 2-5 in the league) while teammate Fatima Becerra had six aces, three kills, 13 assists and eight digs, and Naomi Virgen had four kills, five aces and six digs.
"We met our goal to start strong in that first set," Young said. "Angeles (Ayala) was almost unstoppable racking up half our points on her kills alone.
"I like how we battled back in the second set to find our rhythm again. Unfortunately, we only played the rest of the way in spurts with too many unforced errors. That fed the Irish's confidence. But hats off to them as they fought their way back and held us off."
DeSales next goes to Touchet on Tuesday, while Prescott goes to Yakama Nation Tribal also on Tuesday.
