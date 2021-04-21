DeSales’ Drake Scott had the game-winning single, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lift the Irish to a 7-6 baseball victory in the opener against Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday, April 20.
The Knights turned the tables on the Irish in the nightcap, handing the hometeam a 13-6 defeat.
In the first game, Remy Arceo led the DeSales attack with two hits and four RBIs.
In the second, Arceo again had two hits, good for three RBIs.
“To see our guys battle back in game one and one of our seniors, Drake Scott, come up with the bases loaded, being down 2-1, and hit a single into right field scoring the winning runs was something special to see!” Irish coach Keith Woelber said. “Being our final regular-season home games, that was an amazing moment that will stay with that kid for sometime.
“Game two started off just like game one, looking to have an exciting finish,” he said. “I give credit to Sunnyside Christian. They have a strong ball club and took advantage of mistakes and capitalized in every situation. We (DeSales) cut the score to 8-6 going into the seventh, but Sunnyside Christian saw an opening and put up five to make it tough to come back.”
DeSales finishes up our regular season next Thursday, April 29, at 2 p.m. in Touchet.