RICHLAND — DeSales High School's softball team came out strong here Monday, April 12, but wound up settling for a doubleheader split with Liberty Christian.
The Irish won the opener 9-7 before Liberty Christian took the second game 14-4.
Kate Dunham led DeSales (2-4 record), finishing the day with a team-high four hits.
DeSales is back in action Friday at Murr Field with a twin bill against the Walla Walla High School C team before playing Saturday at Pomeroy.
Liberty Christian jumped ahead with a 2-0 lead in the first game here, but the Irish answered with three big runs in the second inning as Abigail Guest singled home Sandra Jean Holtzinger and Dunham to tie things up before later scoring on an Avery Klein base hit.
DeSales protected a slim lead the rest of the way.
The Irish then took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, but Liberty Christian came back with nine unanswered runs before adding five in the fifth to wrap up the day.