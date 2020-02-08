GRANGER, Wash. — The DeSales Catholic High School boys basketball team looked the part of a playoff contender for a half, but couldn't hold on as White Swan took hold of the second half for a 51-40 win in the first round of the EWAC district playoffs.
"We felt like we played one of our best halves in the first half," said Irish coach Greg Fazzari. "Ultimately, White Swan's pressure caused several turnovers, and that was the difference in the game."
The Irish would get into some late foul trouble, and with their best shooter, Andrew Lyford, fouled out, a comeback became that much less attainable.
"We got into foul trouble and just ran out of gas towards the end," Fazzari said.
Bobby Holtzinger led the Irish with ten points, while Koy Fruci and Drake Scott each tacked on six more.
Team stats were not available for this game.
The Irish will take on Columbia-Burbank in a loser-out game. The game will be held in Granger on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Cougars 51, Irish 40
DESALES (40) — Holtzinger 10, Fruci 6, Scott 6, Lyford 5, T . Worden 5, J. Lesko 3, F. Worden 2, Chase 2, Miedema 1.
WHITE SWAN (51) — Leavitt 14, Soaring Eagle 12, Sampson-Craig 9, Valdez 5, D. Lewis 4, Bass 3, F. Lewis 2.
DeSales;11;14;11;4;—;40
White Swan;7;14;19;11;—;51